Last Doolittle Raider speaks in Boone County

On the week of the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, the last surviving member spoke at the Boone County Library.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Cole, 101, was a co-pilot on a B-25 bomber that launched from the USS Hornet.

"That was the day we attacked Japan, in repayment for their attack in Hawaii," he said. "I didn't have the responsibility of being a pilot. I was the co-pilot for Colonel Doolittle and it was fine."

Though the men were brave, Cole said there was also fear.

"Of course, when…when you're in harm's way you're scared all of the time," he said.

Coles daughter Cindy Chal said it's beneficial because people want to know about that era of time. She said a lot of World War II veterans didn't talk about their time in the war to their families.

"I think it's very good that the veterans, my father included do talk to the public," she said.

Not only was it the first time the US bombed mainland Japan, it's the first time bombers, in this case 16 of them, took off from an aircraft carrier.

