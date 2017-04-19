'Flash Dads' help motivate students

It reinforces the need for role models inside and outside of the classroom. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A flash mob made up of dads aimed to help motivate students at one elementary school.

A group of "Flash Dads" Welcomed Byck Elementary Students as they arrived Wednesday morning.

"It's really cool to get the kids amped and ready for school, especially at Byck because I work at Byck," Cortez Hampton, Flash Dad, said. ""It's really cool. I really enjoyed myself."

"I grew up on the streets of Harlem and I grew up without a father so I know about going to school," Gary Eley said. "Went I went to school, I could be robbed, maybe not make it to school because other things influencing me."

Groups of flash dads have gathered for the start of class at several schools so far this school year.

