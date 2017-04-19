Police: Taylor Co man arrested for soliciting sex with minor - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Taylor Co man arrested for soliciting sex with minor

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Joshua Blevins (Source: Taylor Co Detention Center) Joshua Blevins (Source: Taylor Co Detention Center)

TAYLOR COUNTY, KY (WAVE) -  A Taylor County man was arrested after police say he tried to solicit sex from a minor. 

Police say Joshua Blevins, 32, thought he was talking with a 15-year-old boy on social media, but he was actually talking with an undercover deputy. 

Blevins sent nude photographs to the deputy, according to police. 

Blevins is charged with prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor into illegal sex acts, unlawful transaction with a minor, and distribution of obscene material to a minor.

Blevins is lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center. 

