Tamarack Elementary kids learned from the pros at Career Day

You're never too young to start dreaming about the future. Tamarack Elementary students got some hands on lessons from the pros!

Students traveled around from classroom to classroom, listening to many different professionals talk about their careers.

We were there Wednesday showing kids what its like to be a reporter. They even had a chance to hold the mic and try it out. Students took turns being the reporter or the camera operator.

They also had a chance to hear from many other professionals in the community including a nurse, police officer, fire fighter, therapist, hair stylist, etc

