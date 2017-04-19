Louisville Metro Government and LG&E reach settlement on rate hikes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government and LG&E have reached a settlement that would prevent a dramatic increase in gas and electric bills.

LG&E asked for a nearly 22-dollar increase per month in the base rate. The base rate the amount you paid just to have meters.

Under the new agreement, it's an increase of fewer than four dollars.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission must sign off on the settlement.

A hearing is set for May 9th.

