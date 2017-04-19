Louisville Metro Government and LG&E reach settlement on rate hi - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville Metro Government and LG&E reach settlement on rate hikes

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
News: LG&E-KU Logo News: LG&E-KU Logo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government and LG&E have reached a settlement that would prevent a dramatic increase in gas and electric bills.

LG&E asked for a nearly 22-dollar increase per month in the base rate. The base rate the amount you paid just to have meters.

RELATED STORIES:
PSC hosts hearing for proposed LG&E/KU rate hikes
More electric vehicle chargers launching in Louisville

Under the new agreement, it's an increase of fewer than four dollars.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission must sign off on the settlement.

A hearing is set for May 9th.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly