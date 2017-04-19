Festival of the Faith kicks off at Kentucky Center for the Arts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Festival of the Faiths kicked off in Louisville on Wednesday.

At the festival, Tibetan monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery in India constructed a Green Tara Sacred Sand Mandala on Wednesday. It will be on display until the end of the festival at the Kentucky Center for the Arts. The monks will dissolve the mandala when the festival ends.

"So it is an example on impermanence," one monk said. "It looks like our beautiful life, so we grew up, reach old age and die. We look like sand. This mandala grow. After that, then die."

Along with the mandala, a Louisville based artist and designer is created a chalk mural. Kendal Regan and her team, Lauren Carney, Sam Kimura and Kira Patterson will install a 1,600 square foot “Shining Like the Sun” rendering on the front steps of the Kentucky Center for the Arts.

This is the 22nd year for the Festival of Faiths. The 2017 theme is Compassion: Shining Like the Sun.

