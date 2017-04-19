Jockey James Long, who won more than 300 races, dies at 62

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - James Long, a jockey who won more than 300 races in his career, has died in a car accident. He was 62.

Shelby County (Kentucky) Sheriff's spokesman Jason Rice said Long died Tuesday night after losing control of his car and veering into a grassy median while traveling east on I-64 near Shelbyville. Long's car catapulted before landing on its nose. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rice said neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the wreck, but the investigation is ongoing and toxicology reports are pending.

One of racing's few African-American jockeys when he started in the mid-1970s, Long won 309 races and earned more than $2.7 million in 4,029 starts from 1976 to 2008.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.