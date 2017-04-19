US burns in North Korean mock video

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA (KCTV/CNN) - A North Korean mock video appears to show missiles hitting the United States and leaving the country engulfed in flames.

The video was shown at last weekend's celebration for the birthday of the country's founder, Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean leader and the crowd cheered at the fake attack depicted on the propaganda video, which was shown at the culmination of a grand performance featuring a choir and a band.

The video ends with an image of the American flag burning and superimposed with crosses.

The weekend celebration included a two-hour military parade Saturday and North Korea's attempted launch of a ballistic missile on Sunday. The missile exploded almost at launch.

