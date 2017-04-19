Belle of Louisville to acquire 565 passenger Georgia Queen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Belle of Louisville is acquiring The Georgia Queen, a three-deck vessel with traditional riverboat styling.

The new, 565 passenger boat will replace the Spirit of Jefferson, a 260-passenger vessel that has served Louisville well, but is in need of major restorative repairs that could cost substantially more than the boat’s appraised value, the press release states.

The Georgia Queen, which was built in 1985 in Utica, Indiana, can host a total of 565 passengers for casual gatherings or cocktail parties, or 260 passengers for seated lunch or dinner service on the two enclosed climate-controlled decks. A third deck has a roof and open-air seating. All three decks have restrooms, bars, and concession areas.

The Georgia Queen is powered by two diesel engines. In addition, the vessel is equipped with two generators, HVAC, and other mechanical apparatus needed for safety and normal operation, as well as up-to-date electronic and navigational systems, including radar and GPS.

The Georgia Queen is curling around the coast of Florida before heading up the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers to the Ohio, and its new home in Waterfront Park. It should take about two weeks to get to Waterfront Park.

