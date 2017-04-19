Man shot in Smoketown neighborhood

The shooting happened near Shelby Street and Roselane Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officers have reported to a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood.

MetroSafe has confirmed that a man was shot to the body near the intersection of Shelby Street and Roselane Street.

Police received the call at 7:34 p.m, MetroSafe said.

The victim was expected to be taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

