Man shot in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officers have reported to a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood.

MetroSafe has confirmed that a man was shot to the body near the intersection of Shelby Street and Roselane Street. 

Police received the call at 7:34 p.m, MetroSafe said.

The victim was expected to be taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD. 

