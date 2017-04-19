Mississippi couple arrested, charged with child neglect in Indiana

Two people were arrested for doing drugs inside the same car a child was sleeping in, according to police. (Source: INDNR)

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Three Indiana Conservation Officers arrested a Mississippi couple on Wednesday afternoon for child neglect.

Indiana Conservation Officers Lt. Philip Schuetter, Cpl. Nate Berry, and ICO Jim Schreck responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near a shelter house on the property of Clark State Forest.

The officers located the vehicle, and found Bradley Gordon, 52, and Sheila Gordon, 31, inside with their 5-year-old daughter asleep in the back seat.

The officers searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine and paraphernalia, which the couple had been smoking while the child was inside the vehicle.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Man shot in Smoketown neighborhood

+ Man found unconscious behind wheel facing drug charges

+Police searching for answers after dog shot 27 times

Both Bradly Gordon and Sheila Gordon were arrested and are charged with neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.

They are being housed in the Clark County jail. The child was plaice in temporary custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.