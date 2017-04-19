LMEMS unveils new look for metro ambulances

The new colors of the LMEMS units have been unveiled. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Doug Druschke)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services has unveiled a new look for their ambulances.

The new look, features an orange, white and blue body, along with increased reflectivity striping, dual sirens and a more emergency lights.

Louisville's EMS director, Jody Meiman says the new design could improve safety in the metro.

"Studies show that orange is the most seen public safety color that's out there," said Meiman. "It is a drastic difference from the gray that this community is used to. But again, we want our people to be seen."

The city hopes the bright orange color will help cut down on accidents involving ambulances.

The first two units with the new designs will hit the streets Thunder Over Louisville weekend.

