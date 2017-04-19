Amazon donates books, tablets to West End School for Boys

The West End School for Boys received 16 kindle fire tablets and one-thousand brand new books. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY(WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer's Give-A-Day week continued with a makeover for a local school courtesy of Amazon.

In addition to the decor do-over, The West End School for Boys also received 16 kindle fire tablets and one-thousand brand new books.

Amazon said the kids are responding well to the updates.

"The kids absolutely love it,"Sunender Mann, from the Amazon Fulfillment Center, said. "We are continuing to bring in grades one through five and we've gotten a lot of positive reaction from all of the kids. I'm looking forward to them just igniting their passion for reading and education moving forward."

Those fire tablets gifted to the kids come equipped with access to 10-thousand books, movies and educational apps.

