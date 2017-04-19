Judge who wrote key physician-assisted suicide ruling dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal appeals court judge who wrote a key ruling on doctor-assisted suicide has died.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Senior Judge John T. Noonan died on Monday at the age of 90. Noonan - an appointee of President Ronald Reagan - joined the San Francisco-based court in 1985 and authored nearly 1,100 opinions over a 31-year career.
Among Noonan's noteworthy cases was a 1995 appeal in the first federal litigation related to physician-assisted suicide by terminally ill patients. A lower court ruled that a Washington state law prohibiting physician-assisted suicide was unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling authored by Noonan, the 9th Circuit overturned that decision.
Noonan's opinion was eventually upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
A former store clerk convicted of killing 6-year-old New York boy Etan Patz in 1979 has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prisonMore >>
A former store clerk convicted of killing 6-year-old New York boy Etan Patz in 1979 has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prisonMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangsMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangsMore >>