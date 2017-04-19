LMPD's driving simulator training hopes to cut down on accidents

The law enforcement driving simulator is designed to put recruits and officers through every type of driving scenario, without the risk. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) – Louisville Metro Police are adding a new piece of technology to their arsenal.

It has the appearance of a video game; but the law enforcement driving simulator is designed to put recruits and officers through every type of driving scenario, without the risk.

Lt. Michael O Neil and Officer Adam Strange were looking for ways to incorporate more driving training after a number of cruiser collisions involving backing up and distracted driving.

They traveled to Indiana where various agencies had put their officers through training and are seeing results; less officer-involved collisions.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ LMEMS unveils new look for metro ambulances

+ Amazon donates books, tablets to West End School for Boys

+ Belle of Louisville to acquire 565 passenger Georgia Queen

The simulators cost $100,000 a piece, the LMPD has purchased three and has their first class of recruits making their way through different driving scenarios.

"Driving you can actually feel the rumble underneath you like there's an engine,” LMPD Recruit Quitter said.

The simulator isn't a replacement for training time inside an actual police cruiser. But it will add elements that can’t be replicated in the field safely, like crashing into another car, a cyclist, or animal or person running out into the road.

"There's not really a safe way, where we can have a car pull out in front of somebody and hope that they react how they should, versus on this," Officer Adam Strange said. "With this, worst case scenario, they wreck, we hit restart and they do it again."

The recruits will spend several weeks training on the simulator, part of their 27 weeks in the police academy. While they’re still getting the hang of it,

"As long as you listen to them, trust your training trust your equipment I think you'll be prepared for the road," recruit, Jeron Skillman said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.