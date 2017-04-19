Facebook wants you to type with your brain

The company is working to create what they call a “direct brain interface” that would allow users to type messages with their brains. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - Facebook revealed a new idea that would change the way we use the social media platform forever.

The company is working to create what they call a “direct brain interface” that would allow users to type messages with their brains.

Facebook’s Building 8 research group is working with a team of more than 60 scientists on a silent speech system that would let people type 100 words per minute with the brain, according to USA Today.

Regina Dugan of Building 8 announced the news during Facebook’s F8 developer conference Wednesday.

Dugan stressed that the technology would not be used to invade your thoughts, and Facebook released an official announcement simplifying how it all works.

“This is about decoding the words you’ve already decided to share by sending them to the speech center of your brain. Think of it like this: You take many photos and choose to share only some of them. Similarly, you have many thoughts and choose to share only some of them,” the official announcement reads.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.