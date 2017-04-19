Possible multi-sport complex for Henderson discussed with members of community

Several possible plans were discussed, including both indoor and outdoor venues suitable for baseball, football, soccer, and basketball (WFIE)

In Henderson, a Chicago-based real estate consulting firm spoke with members of the community regarding a possible multi-sport complex in the city.

Several possible plans were discussed, including both indoor and outdoor venues suitable for baseball, football, soccer, and basketball.

Rob Hunden, the president and owner of Hunden Strategic Partners, told us he believes a new multi-sport facility would bring tourism dollars and sporting

"Well, certainly it's just a beneficial investment; an incremental step in hosting tourism, hosting tournaments, more heads in beds people spending money in restaurants, downtown, along with the strip retail, restaurants supporting more jobs," Rob Hunden said.

Ideas were also proposed for a new 100 plus room hotel with conference and ballroom spaces.

