Father of fallen Muslim-American soldier decries travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The father of a Muslim-American soldier who died in combat in Iraq has filed an amicus brief supporting a federal judge's decision to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
Gold Star father Khizr Khan drew national attention when he criticized the anti-Muslim rhetoric of then-Republican nominee Trump during the Democratic National Convention.
Attorneys for Kahn filed his brief Wednesday in San Francisco where the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering an appeal to the ruling by U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson.
Watson in March issued a temporary restraining order against the revised travel ban ordered by Trump after the state of Hawaii filed a lawsuit challenging the revised ban.
The ban blocks new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily halts the U.S. refugee program.
