Harper hits 2 HRs, drives in 5, as Nats slam Braves 14-4

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton scores on a wild pitch by Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton steals home on a wild pitch by Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton (2) steals second base as Atlanta Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) handles the late throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper (34) watches his grand slam in front of Atlanta Braves catcher Anthony Recker (20) during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Atlanta. It was Harper's second ho...

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper gets high-fives at home hitting a grand slam off Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Jones during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Atlan...

By CHARLES ODUMAP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Bryce Harper had two homers, including a grand slam, among four hits and the Washington Nationals overwhelmed Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 14-4 on Wednesday night.

Harper drove in five runs. His third-inning grand slam just cleared the reach of leaping Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte. Harper's seven career homers off Teheran are his most against any pitcher.

Ryan Zimmerman added an eighth-inning grand slam off Ian Krol, sending some Braves fans for the exits at new SunTrust Park. The Nationals had 20 hits.

Washington's Joe Ross (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings in his 2017 debut.

Teheran (1-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings.

Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth left the game during a third-inning at-bat with a groin spasm. He appeared to suffer the injury on a check swing.

Atlanta's Freddie Freeman walked in the first and hit his sixth homer in the third. That gave Freeman 12 consecutive plate appearances in which he reached safely, an Atlanta record. The streak ended with Freeman's sixth-inning groundout to shortstop Wilmer Difo. Freeman had a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Jeff Burroughs reached safely in 11 straight plate appearances in April, 1978. The Braves did not immediately have records for that statistic from their time in Boston and Milwaukee.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker said before the game he was removing Blake Treinen from the closer's role. Right-handers Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover will share the job. Treinen, who has a 7.11 ERA with three saves in four chances, will shift to a setup role.

The last time the Nationals hit two grand slams in one game was July 27, 2009 at Milwaukee, when Josh Willingham hit both.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Sammy Solis was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left elbow inflammation, opening a roster spot for Ross. ... SS Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) is at extended spring training at West Palm Beach, Florida and could come off the 10-day DL "in a couple days," according to Baker.

Braves: OF Matt Kemp (right hamstring tightness) may come off the 10-day DL on Thursday after having one hit in seven innings in an injury rehab game with Triple A Gwinnett. ... Inciarte jammed his left wrist when he fell in the outfield during batting practice but remained in the lineup.

DISPUTED CALL

Third base umpire C.B. Bucknor signaled an out on a fly ball that bounced in front of left fielder Emilio Bonifacio's glove in the sixth. The call was changed to a hit after the umpires huddled.

On Tuesday night, Bucknor's ruling as plate umpire that Atlanta's Chase d'Arnaud foul-tipped a pitch extended the ninth inning, even though a replay showed d'Arnaud missed it by at least 6 inches. The Nationals were upset over the call, which didn't affect the outcome of the game.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (1-0) will try to give Washington a sweep of the three-game series on Thursday night.

Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (1-1) will face the Nationals for only the second time since his 2012 Cy Young season with the Mets. The Nationals beat Dickey and the Blue Jays 2-0 on June 2, 2015.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.