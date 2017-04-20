Aaron Hernandez's apparent suicide shrouded in mystery

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
The Florida Legislative Black Caucus voted unanimously to file a complaint against the senator and are calling for him to be removed from office.More >>
The Florida Legislative Black Caucus voted unanimously to file a complaint against the senator and are calling for him to be removed from office.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI.More >>
"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>