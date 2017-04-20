Briann January joins ASU women's basketball staff

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Former Arizona State star Briann January is joining the Sun Devils as a women's basketball assistant coach, the school announced Wednesday night.

January helped lead Arizona State to 104 wins in her time at the school and then went on to play for the WNBA's Indiana Fever. She is set to begin her ninth year with Indiana and will continue to play as she coaches.

"I am so excited for this opportunity," January said in a statement. "Charli and I have been in communication about my transition into coaching for a few years now and so this opportunity came at the perfect time.

"To me, Charli (Turner Thorne) is one of the best coaches in college basketball and to be able to learn from her is the ideal scenario for me as I start my coaching career."

