Latest Indiana sports

PACERS-GEORGE'S DISMAY

George insists comments were intended to motivate Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Pacers star Paul George is attacking critics of his recent postgame comments.

George calls the notion that he threw teammates under the bus "completely ignorant." The four-time All-Star insists he was only trying to motivate other players to perform better after losing the first two games in their first-round playoff series against Cleveland.

The questions began after George criticized C.J. Miles for taking the final shot in a one-point loss in Game 1 at Cleveland. George said he should have taken the shot.

George also called out Lance Stephenson and Myles Turner following a Game 2 loss.

Inside the locker room, it appears everything was understood. Stephenson and coach Nate McMillan say there were no hurt feelings.

Game 3 is Thursday at Indiana.

LIONS-COLTS PRACTICE

Lions, Colts to practice together before preseason game

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts will practice together before they play each other in an exhibition game.

The Lions announced the partnership Wednesday.

Detroit will have joint practices at the Colts' training facility before playing them at Lucas Oil Stadium in the preseason opener for both teams.

The Lions traveled to practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year prior to their preseason game.

NCAA-FIRST FOUR-DAYTON

NCAA First Four stays in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - March Madness will continue its start in Dayton, as the NCAA says the Ohio city will host the pair of play-in games known as the First Four through 2022.

The University of Dayton beat Detroit, Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Evansville, Indiana, to retain the opening games of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The university has played host to the First Four since 2011. Prior to that, the opening-round game of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, or play-in game, was played at UD Arena every season from 2001-10.

Dayton's athletic director, Neil Sullivan, said stadium upgrades are planned.

Nationwide Arena in Columbus will host the game's first and second rounds in 2019. U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati hosts the first two rounds in 2022.

ARIZONA STATE-JANUARY

Briann January joins ASU women's basketball staff

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Former Arizona State star Briann January is joining the Sun Devils as a women's basketball assistant coach, the school announced Wednesday night.

January helped lead Arizona State to 104 wins in her time at the school and then went on to play for the WNBA's Indiana Fever. She is set to begin her ninth year with Indiana and will continue to play as she coaches.

"I am so excited for this opportunity," January said in a statement. "Charli and I have been in communication about my transition into coaching for a few years now and so this opportunity came at the perfect time.

"To me, Charli (Turner Thorne) is one of the best coaches in college basketball and to be able to learn from her is the ideal scenario for me as I start my coaching career."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.