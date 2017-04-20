Husband facing murder charge in wife's shooting faces judge

A Campbell County man accused of gunning down his wife will make his first court appearance on the case at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

John "Will" Allender, 38, is held without bond on a murder charge at the Campbell County Detention Center.

Live at the Campbell County Courthouse where a husband charged with murder in his wife's shooting will face a judge this morning @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/wlvnOtYEl7 — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) April 20, 2017

Authorities arrested Allender on Tuesday, shortly after his wife was found dead in the 11000 block of Mary Ingels Highway in Mentor.

Cheryl Allender, 37, was the mother of six children, according to family members.

The couple was splitting up, according to a neighbor.

Allender walked out of the house and waited on the porch until officers arrived, the neighbor said.

"I heard they were getting a divorce, and when I drove by they were out in front of the yard. I should have said something, but I didn't. I drove on and went to the doctor... my wife called and said there was a shooting," said the neighbor, who asked to not be identified.

