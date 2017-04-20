Man shows up at Henderson hospital with gunshot wound

Henderson police are investigating a shooting after they say a man showed up in the emergency room at Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man showed up at the hospital around 9:45 Wednesday night with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Adams, near Vine Street.

We're told the victim was driven to the hospital by someone and was not taken by an ambulance. His condition has not yet been released.

Police tell us the investigation is underway and they are following up on leads but, so far, no one has been arrested.

