1 injured, 1 arrested after crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah, Kentucky woman is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, April 19.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of US HWY 45 South near Krebs Station Road on Wednesday after receiving reports of a 2005 Cadillac sports utility vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lane at a high rate of speed.

While en route, deputies were advised that the driver, later identified as Linda F. Garrett, 67, of Paducah, had run several vehicles off the roadway. Deputies were then advised Garrett and struck a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Emma J. Willett, 74, of Paducah.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Garrett was under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was subsequently arrested.

Willett was transported by Mercy Regional EMS to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. One lane of US HWY 45 South was closed for approximately 45 minutes for investigation and removal of the vehicles.

Garrett was lodged at McCracken County Regional Jail and is facing the following charges:

DUI - 1st Offense (Aggravated Circumstance)

First-degree criminal mischief

First-degree wanton endangerment (four counts)

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was assisted on scene by the Lone Oak/Hendron Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS, Jason's Collision and Meadow's Towing.

