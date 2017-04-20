1 person shot in Russell neighborhood

The shooting was reported at 7:11 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot in the Russell neighborhood.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the shooting was reported at 7:11 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Elliott Avenue.

The victim will be transported to a hospital for treatment. The severity of the injuries is unknown.

No one is in custody.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.