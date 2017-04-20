3 men arrested, charged after string of crimes in Paducah

Three men face criminal charges after running from police.

According to police, officers were called to a drugstore on Lone Oak Road Wednesday night after an off-duty Ballard County dispatcher noticed a man with outstanding warrants in a car in the store parking lot.

When the first officer arrived, the suspect, Keith Knight, allegedly drove around the building and pulled out on to Alben Barkley Drive.

A second officer got the license plate number off the car and learned it had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Knight refused to stop for police and drove through Paducah and into a subdivision.

Investigators said the car came to a dead end on Whitney drive and Knight kept driving into the woods.

According to the police department, Knight made it more than 100 yards before the car hit two trees. That's when investigators said Knight and two passengers took off.

Knight, 38, of Owensboro, and Garry Melton, 41, of Paducah, were both arrested nearby. The third man was not located.

Officers searched through the night, but couldn't find the man.

Then, on Thursday morning, around 6 a.m., Officer Daniel Kimball went to the area of Friedman Lane and Springdale Circle and was talking with a homeowner.

He noticed movement in a camper in the backyard of the home and called for other officers to respond.

Officers blocked off the area and Kimball started talking to the man inside the camper.

Kimball was able to convince the man, identified as Joshua Delk, 36, of Owensboro, Kentucky, to give himself up.

Detectives later found a loaded 9mm handgun Delk had hidden in the camper.

“Officer Kimball’s persistence led him to search the area again,” said Captain Anthony Copeland. “Once he was able to make contact, he was able to talk him (Delk) into coming out without further incident. He never gave up on trying to talk him into peacefully surrendering. And we now know the gun was inside the camper, that he was armed the entire time Officer Kimball was talking with him.”

Keith, the driver, is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, resisting arrest, disregarding a stop sign, failure to/improper signal, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Melton is charged with fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Delk is charged with fleeing or evading police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He also had warrants out for two counts of failure to appear.

