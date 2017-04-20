TRAFFIC ALERT: Police asking drivers to avoid Freedman Lane in P - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police asking drivers to avoid Freedman Lane in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Freedman Lane and the surrounding area.

Police would not comment as to the circumstances of the traffic alert.

