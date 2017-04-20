TRAFFIC ALERT: Police reopen Freedman Lane in Paducah, KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police reopen Freedman Lane in Paducah, KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Paducah, Kentucky say Freedman Lane is now back open.

Police would not comment on the circumstances of the closure.

Stay tuned with KFVS both on-air and online for the latest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly