2-time NYC marathon champ dies coaching middle school meet

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) - A two-time winner of the New York City Marathon has died while coaching a New Jersey middle school team at a meet. Tom Fleming was 65.

The Montclair Kimberley Academy announced Fleming's death in a statement Thursday. The school says Fleming died of an apparent heart attack at a meet in Verona on Wednesday afternoon.

Newark Central coach Bruce Berry tells NJ.com that Fleming collapsed after getting out of his car. He said Fleming was given CPR for more than 20 minutes and had a pulse when he was taken to a hospital.

Fleming won the New York City Marathon in 1973 and 1975. The New York Road Runners, who put on the city's 26.2-mile event, called Fleming "an iconic figure" in the race's history.

Fleming finished second twice at the Boston Marathon and also won marathons in Cleveland, Washington D.C., Toronto and Los Angeles.

