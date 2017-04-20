Suspects arrested in Grayson Co. murder

The victim was found on April 19. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a Bullitt County man whose body was found in Grayson County.

The body of Robert D. Hayes, 56 of Lebanon Junction, was found April 19 on Frontage Road. KSP said the death of Hayes was a homicide.

A multi-agency investigation by KSP, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and the Leitchfield Police Department led to the arrest Chad Durbin, 39, of Elizabethtown on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Also arrested was Tiffany Durbin, 35, of Leitchfield, the ex-wife of Gary Durbin. She is charged with hindering apprehension, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Both are being held at the Grayson County Detention Center.

