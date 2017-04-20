KY woman facing multiple theft, weapons charges

A Murray, Kentucky woman is behind bars facing multiple charges.

On Wednesday, April 19, officers with Murray Police Department responded to Northwood Drive after receiving reports of a suspicious person walking around homes in the area. Officers were able to locate the subject, who was later identified as Savannah Kendall, sitting on the steps of an apartment building. Kendall showed signs of being intoxicated

Kendall told officers that she did not have anything illegal on her or in her backpack. As she stood up officers spotted a rifle slung over her shoulder which she was trying to conceal under her jacket. Kendall was then detained and gave permission for officers to check her backpack.

Kendall had multiple items on her, including a .22 rifle and 9mm pistol, which were discovered to be from a burglary earlier the same day. Kendall was also carrying multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Kendall was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Public Intoxication (class B misdemeanor)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (class A misdemeanor)

1st Degree Burglary (class B felony)

2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property-Firearm (class D felony)

Theft (Class A misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

1st Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Class D Felony)

3rd Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

