KY man arrested after running from police

A Kentucky man is in jail after running from police after a domestic disturbance.

On Tuesday, April 11 around 4:20 p.m. officers with the Murray Police Department received a call from a home on South 12th Street regarding a domestic disturbance. The caller told officers that the male subject had fled from the home heading towards South 10th Street. Witnesses around South 10th Street said they saw the subject, who was later identified as Kory Roach, run to the ditches around the hospital.

While searching the area, Roach was spotted in a tree line near a bridge on South 6th Street. After being spotted Roach again ran off, ignoring commands to stop. Roach was soon apprehended after trying to hide behind trash cans at a residence on Vine Street.

After taking Roach into custody officer’s found a small bag of methamphetamine on him.

Roach was arrested and charged with fleeing (class A Misdemeanor) and 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class D Felony).

