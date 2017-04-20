Fitness studio raising money in honor of New Albany High School student

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A fitness studio is raising money in honor of a New Albany high school student who died over spring break.



Jacob Trulock, 18, died March 28 after slipping over a waterfall at Big Clifty Falls. On April 19, Pure Barre on Charlestown Road invited everyone to try a class for a minimum $10 donation to the Jacob Trulock scholarship fund.

“There are a lot of people here that were affected or knew Jacob in some way or another and we felt like it was a good thing to do,” Pure Barre instructor Amy Dickman said. “Jacob liked to give and so we want to give.”



People were asked to come dressed in orange, Jacob's favorite color. Dickman said the majority Wednesday's classes were booked solid.



You can still donate to the Jacob Trulock scholarship fund at the fitness studio.



