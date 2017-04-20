AMBER ALERT ENDS: Suspect arrested, teen found safe in CA

Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, has been arrested, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, has been safely recovered, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said Cummins, 50, kidnapped Thomas, 15, on March 13 from Maury County, Tennessee.

The two were found in northern California.

Cummins is a former teacher from Thomas' school. TBI said he groomed Thomas to be his victim. He's also accused of having inappropriate contact with her at school before the kidnapping.

