Threat reported at JCPS middle school

The incident happened after school on Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A threat made by a student at a Jefferson County school has been investigated by administrators.

According to Meyzeek Middle School Principal Chris Burba, school administrators received the initial report of a non-specific threat after school on Wednesday.

The threat was deemed not credible, but the JCPS K-9 team did check the school campus last night as a precautionary measure.

Burba is asking parents to speak to their children about the importance of taking threats seriously.

Anyone with any further questions regarding the incident is encouraged to call (502) 485-8299.

