And They're Off: Golf contest kicks off official KDF events season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival began Thursday with the first official KDF event, the $1 million hole-in-one golf contest. Take a look at the complete list of official KDF events. (Source: KDF.org)

+ April 20, 2017
Hole-in-One Golf Contest

+ April 21, 2017
They're Off! Luncheon

+ April 22, 2017
Thunder VIP Rooftop Party
Volleyball Classic

+ April 25, 2017
Taste of Derby Festival

+ April 27, 2017
Chow Wagon
Fest-a-Ville
BalloonFest: Charity Race
BalloonFest: Glimmer
Race Expo And Packet Pick-Up
BalloonFest

+ April 28, 2017
Friday Concert: Daya
Waterfront Jam Concert Series
BalloonFest: Glow
Ohio Valley Wrestling Run For The Ropes
BalloonFest: Rush-Hour Race

+ April 29, 2017
BalloonFest: Race
Da'Ville Classic Drum Line Showcase
Fitness Jam
Marathon & miniMarathon
Ken-Ducky Derby
Saturday Concert: Hunter Hayes
TheSlice: Spice, Style & Soul
NPC Derby Championships

+ April 30, 2017
Tour de Lou
Mayor's Derby Brunch on the River
Louisville Youth Orchestra Concert
Celebration Sunday Concert: Sidewalk Prophets
Children's Tea
GospelFest

+ May 1, 2017
Bed Races
Morning Line
HappyTail Hour
Knights of Columbus Charity Dinner

+ May 2, 2017
Pegasus Parade Preview Party
Texas Hold'Em Tournament
WineFest
Tuesday Concert: Sugarhill Gang
Don Fightmaster Golf Outing
Health Fair

+ May 3, 2017
Steamboat Race
Battle of the Bounce
BeerFest
Wednesday Concert: Drive-By Truckers

+ May 4, 2017
Pegasus Parade
Celebrity Day at the Downs
Thursday Concert: Jimmy Eat World

+ May 5, 2017
Derby Eve Jam Concert: Gryffin

+ May 7, 2017
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

