Coin toss decides winner of small Illinois village election - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Coin toss decides winner of small Illinois village election

MARION, Ill. (AP) - The flip of a coin on Thursday decided the next leader of a tiny town in southern Illinois after an election earlier this month ended in a tie.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said Bryan Riekena let fellow candidate Tammy O'Daniell-Howell choose heads or tails before the coin toss. She picked heads.

Barnes said she "let it just fall to the ground" and it landed on heads, making O'Daniell-Howell village president in Colp, home to about 250 residents.

After her victory, O'Daniell-Howell said she made a promise to Riekena, that if she won she would work to find a place for him on the village board.

"I intend to honor that promise," said the lifelong resident of the village. "We need young voices, we need change, and we need growth."

O'Daniell-Howell has been the village clerk since 2009. Riekena describes his occupation as "geek." He attended Southern Illinois University on a swimming scholarship and stayed in the area after earning a bachelor's degree in chemistry.

O'Daniell-Howell said her long-term plans for the town include creating a community center, which would also function as a storm shelter.

Barnes said she let both candidates inspect the 2016 North Dakota quarter before she tossed it.

"It was the shiniest one I found in the office," she said, adding the event "went very smoothly."

The candidates each received 11 votes in the April 4 election. Illinois law calls for coin flips to settle ties.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

    In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:48:46 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:48:46 GMT

    Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

    More >>

    Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

    More >>

  • Education secretary, teachers union chief air differences

    Education secretary, teachers union chief air differences

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:48:19 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:48:19 GMT
    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to visit a public school in Ohio with the president of a national teachers union, who has been among her most vocal critics and has suggested that DeVos doesn't understand...More >>
    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to visit a public school in Ohio with the president of a national teachers union, who has been among her most vocal critics and has suggested that DeVos doesn't understand what students need to succeed.More >>

  • GM faces hard road getting compensated for Venezuela factory

    GM faces hard road getting compensated for Venezuela factory

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:47:57 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:47:57 GMT
    General Motors says it has halted operations in Venezuela after authorities seized a factory.More >>
    General Motors says it has halted operations in Venezuela after authorities seized a factory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly