Paris shooting kills 1 officer, wounds another, likely terror attack say police

French police at the Champs Elysee in Paris. One officer is dead in a shooting. (Source: CNN)

PARIS (RNN) - A gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before he was himself shot dead in what police are saying is probably a terrorist attack in the heart of Paris. The attack came days before the first round of the French presidential election.

The attacker was armed with an AK-47, according to a German reporter. The weapon has automatic capability, which would support eyewitness accounts that the gunman opened up with a machine gun.

A police spokeswoman told Associated Press that the gunman targeted police guarding a metro station.

Interior Ministry Spokesman said that a man got out of a car and opened fire on a police van. He said it is too early to know if the gunman had an accomplice, and that police are looking at many possible motives.

There is a massive police presence on the Champs-Elysees and people have been warned to stay away from the area.

President Donald Trump offered condolences to the people of France during a joint news conference with the Italian prime minister.

"It looks like another terrorist attack," Trump said. "We have to be strong and we have to be vigilant. What can you say? It just never ends."

Police: Paris shooting "probably a terrorist attack". Happened during last TV show w 11 prez candidates before 1st election round on Sunday. — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) April 20, 2017

Male shooter with Kalashnikov kills police officer on the Champs-Elysées in Paris, second police officer injured. Attacker gunned down. — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) April 20, 2017

The Champs-Elysees is a long avenue where the Arc de Triomphe is located, and is known for its high end shops, restaurants and theaters. The Tour de France ends at this location. It is very popular with tourists.

The attacks come three days before the French presidential election. The shooting started during the last TV show with all 11 presidential candidates before the first round of the election on Sunday, according to a tweet from Mathieu von Rohr, the deputy foreign desk head of Der Spiegel. The show was interrupted by reports of the shooting, AP reported.

There are eleven total candidates, but the five front runners include Francois Fillon, Benoit Hamon, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron and Jean-Luc Melenchon.

If no candidate claims a majority in the first round – which is likely – there will be a run-off election between the top two candidates on May 7.

France has been plagued by terrorism since the horrific attacks of November 2015 that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.