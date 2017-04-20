Suspect in home invasion shooting identified, but still at large

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man wanted in connection with a home invasion and shooting in Shively has been released.

Kerry W. Barley, 36, is wanted on charged of assault, robbery and burglary. Barley is 5'5" tall and weighs around 160 pounds and has several tattoos on his arms.

Sgt. Josh Myers, spokesman for the Shively Police Department, said Barley is known to frequent the Southside Drive/Strawberry Lane area, along with the Valley Village and Newburg neighborhoods.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. April 18 in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway. The victim, who Myers said had lived in the home just two days, told police the door was kicked in and a man, now identified as Barley, armed with a gun demanded drugs and money. When the victim said he didn't have either, Barley shot him in the leg and repeated the demand. During a struggle, the victim was shot three more times.

Myers said Barley is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but call Shively Police at 502-448-6181 or 911.

