The Latest: Prosecutor to seek death in deputy murder case

GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma sheriff's deputy (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

An Oklahoma prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy.

Logan County District Attorney Laura Thomas says she will seek the ultimate punishment because 45-year-old Nathan LeForce is a threat to society and that the crime he's accused of is particularly heinous and cruel.

LeForce was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, larceny of a vehicle and armed robbery.

Logan County Deputy David Wade died Tuesday after he was shot while serving an eviction notice near Mulhall, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

___

2:40 p.m.

A man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy is now charged with first-degree murder.

Online court records show 45-year-old Nathan LeForce was charged Thursday in Logan County with murder, larceny of a vehicle and armed robbery.

Court records don't list an attorney for him, and he remains jailed.

LeForce is charged in Tuesday's shooting of Logan County deputy David Wade, who was serving an eviction notice at a home near Mulhall, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say LeForce took Wade's patrol vehicle and drove to a convenience store, where he stole a car that was found abandoned near Guthrie. LeForce was later found and arrested near Guthrie.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said earlier Thursday that the gun used in the shooting has not been found.

___

10 a.m.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the gun used in the fatal shooting of a deputy has not been found.

The OSBI said Thursday that a search team is looking for the gun used in Tuesday's shooting of Logan County deputy David Wade.

Wade was shot several times, including in the face, as he served an eviction notice near Mulhall, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Authorities later arrested 45-year-old Nathan LeForce near Guthrie in connection with the shooting. LeForce remains jailed but has not been formally charged.

The OSBI says the search team includes its agents, Logan County deputies, Payne County deputies, Cashion police, state troopers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents.

