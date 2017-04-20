Suspect in multiple armed business robberies arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A serial robbery suspect has been arrested after a person he robbed led police to him.

Corey Louis Commodore, 40, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a total of seven counts of robbery 1st degree. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.

On April 5, Commodore threatened to shoot a Shoe Show employee if she did not give him cash, according to Louisville Metro police. Commodore was identified as the suspect after his fingerprints were found on merchandise left at the counter.



Commodore is also charged with the April 13 robbery of Tommy Place Store during which a witness was stabbed in the torso and neck. The final two robberies happened on April 14. Commodore's fingerprints found on a demand note left after the robbery of PNC Bank, 1200 S. 4th St. He is believed to have then robbed Brights Liquor Store in the 800 block of S. 28th Street at gunpoint.

Information about the other three robberies was not immediately available.

Metro police arrested Commodore after the victim of the liquor store robbery identified him and led police to the apartment where he was staying.

Online jail records show Commodore is also facing charges for one count of attempted murder, three counts of robbery and one count of assault in connection with a case from earlier this year. A hearing in that case is scheduled for April 21.

