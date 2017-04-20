Big change to jockeys' Oaks look

The pants the jockeys will be wearing for Oaks (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This year there will be a big change to the Kentucky Oaks, and it’s one that you won’t miss. For the first time in its’ 143 year history, the jockeys will be wearing pink pants as part of Churchill Downs’ “Pink Out."

The announcement was made Thursday at Rodes for Him and for Her. Thursday night, Rodes is hosting the Derby Divas event, which raises money for breast health at Norton Healthcare.

A former jockey and current horseback riding reporter for NBC Sports was on hand, modeling the pink pants. Each jockey will still wear their own silk.

Since 2009, Churchill Downs has encouraged people to wear pink to Oaks Day to promote breast and ovarian cancer awareness. The day also includes the Survivor’s Parade. This year, 143 women who were chosen will walk the track.

“It’s an exciting partnership we think will only brighten the spotlight brilliantly on women’s healthcare issues since the First Pink Out in 2009,” said John Asher, Vice President of Racing Communications at Churchill Downs.

In addition, some of the proceeds from Oaks Day will go to breast and ovarian cancer research at Norton Healthcare.

They had to have the pink pants approved by the jockeys at Churchill Downs, the Jockeys’ Guild and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Rodes owner Sue Vogt says she’s amazed at how Derby Divas has grown over the years.

“11 years ago we created a girls night out, to see how we could help the community, and now we’re expecting 400 tonight,” Vogt says.

Through the partnership with Norton Healthcare, 1,700 women were given mammograms.

The Derby Divas event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Rodes for Him and for Her.

