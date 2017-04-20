1 dead in NKY tractor accident - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 dead in NKY tractor accident

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Campbell County police are investigating a fatal tractor accident Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on Reis Lane in California, Kentucky, around 1 p.m.

Police said a tractor overturned and trapped a man underneath.

Air Care was dispatched to the accident.

The victim's name has not been released.

