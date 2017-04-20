Thunder Over Louisville soundtrack previewed

The soundtrack will feature artists from Louisville and Kentuckiana. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The official sound check for Thunder took place on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the opening ceremony of Derby Festival nears, a major piece of preparation happened on Thursday afternoon.

The official sound check for the Thunder Over Louisville happened Thursday in the Command Center in the Galt House.

Music for Thunder will be centered around the theme of this year's Kentucky Derby Festival: "Thunder: Local & Original".

Much of the soundtrack will celebrate Louisville and Kentukiana natives.

The Louisville Orchestra will also be a part of the music.

