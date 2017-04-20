Heroin documentary to show IN schools ugly, true side of addiction

Mattingly hopes her story will show students the ugly, but true side of this addiction. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - The heroin epidemic has hit the nation hard, and it’s not just a problem in big cities. It’s everywhere, including Harrison County, Indiana.

Harrison County has decided not to ignore it, but face it head on in a newly produced documentary in hopes of creating an effective change.

It’s called A Hit of Hell, and it doesn't sugar coat what is happening in so many communities. This documentary was put together to show at schools. It will first premiere at the Corydon Cinemas Thursday night.

“We are slowly losing a generation of young people to this opioid and heroin addiction,” Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said. “It’s just taking over our community like never before.”

Schalk constantly sees the problem first hand.

“I think the DARE program had some good intentions, but the reality is just wearing a ribbon on your shirt once a week, does that really have an

impact?" Schalk said. "I don’t think it really does.”

That’s why, with the help of seized drug money, the county was able to put together an educational documentary sharing the real life stories of people

in Harrison County.

Like, 29-year-old Brooke Mattingly, who can hardly remember the girl pictured in her latest mug shot. Less than 10 years ago, she got hooked on pain pills after getting her wisdom teeth out.

“It went from that to Oxycontin to heroin,” Mattingly said.

The mom of two could feel her life slipping away, but the addiction was so strong she didn't care.

“Before I came to jail in September, I was homeless and was walking the streets barefoot,” Mattingly said. “I have two kids that I wasn’t a part of

their life. I’ve lost everything because of my addiction.”

In September, she said she woke up wanting to make a change and with the help of constant treatment, she's been clean ever since. She is slowly turning her life around.

Mattingly hopes her story will show students the ugly, but true side of this addiction. The documentary will be shown in schools and she will join

Schalk on a panel talking openly and honestly with middle and high school students.

“This is a community problem,” Schalk said. “It’s not just a police problem, it’s not just a school problem, it’s a community problem and it’s going

to take a community response to effectuate some change.”

Schalk said they will start touring schools in the next couple weeks and he would like to eventually take the documentary to schools outside of Harrison County.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.