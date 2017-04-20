Police investigate animal cruelty case, dog shot dozens of times in Seymour

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - An English Mastiff was shot at least 27 times, but no one has been charged. Seymour Police arrested 44-year-old Timothy Woodward on drug related charges, after they began an animal cruelty investigation in the yard next to his home.

Jackson, the English Mastiff is still considered a puppy, and about a week before turning one, the dog has dozens of bb pellet wounds.

“They pulled, I believed, 27 out of him but there are more holes than that,” Seneca McKinny said.

McKinny bred Jackson, and is good friends with Jackson's owner Hayden Howard. She was there when they initially noticed something wrong.

"I came by and checked it out, I wasn't sure what it is she googled some stuff and thought it was botfly bites," McKinny said.

A veterinarian confirmed that the dog was shot and Jackson's owner called police.

"Looking at other evidence from the scene other bb and pellet strikes around the dog, the tree and stuff the owners garage also led us to the residence right beside the house,” Chief Bill Abbott said.

Police got a search warrant and went into to 44-year-old Timothy Woodard's home. Once inside, they arrested Woodard on drug-related charges.

Police found methamphetamines, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, but were looking for evidence in Jackson's shooting.

“We have some more follow up to do on that it may take a while to get info back from the Indiana State Police lab for examination of different items,” McKinny said.

Jackson's family hopes police can gather enough evidence to prove who did this to their pet.

“I'm very shocked, very shocked, especially so many wounds I mean who would want to do that to a dog,” McKinny said.

Chief Abbot said the investigation will take some time, but whoever is charged with this crime will face animal cruelty and torture, which is a felony.

