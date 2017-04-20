White Sox rookie has good company in hunt for first hit - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

White Sox rookie has good company in hunt for first hit

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Chicago White Sox's Jacob May hits a fly ball during a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Glendale, Ariz. May is in his third week as a major leag... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Chicago White Sox's Jacob May hits a fly ball during a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Glendale, Ariz. May is in his third week as a major leag...
(AP Photo/Preston Stroup). FILE - In this March 4, 1968, file photo, Cincinnati Reds infielder Lee May poses for a photo during spring training in Florida. May got his first call-up with the Cincinnati Reds in September 1965 and went 0 for 4. The next ... (AP Photo/Preston Stroup). FILE - In this March 4, 1968, file photo, Cincinnati Reds infielder Lee May poses for a photo during spring training in Florida. May got his first call-up with the Cincinnati Reds in September 1965 and went 0 for 4. The next ...
By JAKE SEINER
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Jacob May is in his third week as a major leaguer, and the Chicago White Sox center fielder still is searching for his first hit.

Sure, 0 for 24 doesn't look pretty, but he has a close reminder it could be worse.

Starting slowly is something of a May family rite, it seems. Jacob's grandfather, Lee May, began his career 0 for 14 and waited over a year from his debut to finally get his first hit.

"It's like, 'OK, I'm not the only one that's ever started off slow like this,'" Jacob May said Wednesday.

Lee May got his first call-up with the Cincinnati Reds in September 1965 and went 0 for 4. The next season, he was hitless in eight early season at-bats before being demoted to Triple-A Buffalo, then had another hitless game before finally getting a seventh-inning double at Philadelphia on Sept. 11, 1966.

Lee May retired 16 years later with 2,031 hits in 2,071 major league games. So no, Jacob May isn't too concerned about his own untimely slump.

The 25-year-old May is a speedy center fielder who batted .273 over four minor league seasons before cracking Chicago's opening day roster. Over the weeks since, his grandfather's voice has been in his head a few times, reminding him to "keep your head up" and that "it doesn't come easy."

Jacob May grew up in Cincinnati, where Lee May still lives, and the two are close. Jacob said his family, including Lee, mostly left the baseball instruction to his actual coaches, but Lee has been a source of support and advice on the game's mental rigors.

As of Wednesday, the two hadn't spoken since closer to opening day, although Jacob received a call from his grandfather early in the day that he planned to return Thursday. Jacob figures Lee wanted to talk about the hunt for his first hit, although Lee has already been on Jacob's mind as he's endured the skid.

"One thing I can say, if you've ever met him, he doesn't lack in confidence," Jacob May said. "It's a good thing. I've definitely, I see now, that's arguably the most important thing to have here. You have to believe in yourself."

In that regard, it seems he's channeled his grandpa well.

"I've been very impressed with his professionalism and the way he's been going about his work and the way he's kept his chin up," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "Again, you hope the baseball gods smile on him here soon and he gets at least a bleeder or a gork or something that gets him off the schneid."

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tennessee girl safe, teacher arrested near California cabin

    Tennessee girl safe, teacher arrested near California cabin

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:49:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:49:15 GMT
    Authorities say that a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher has been found safe in California.More >>
    Authorities say that a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher has been found safe in California.More >>

  • Arkansas pushes to carry out 1st execution since 2005

    Arkansas pushes to carry out 1st execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:49:01 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:49:01 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    More >>

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    More >>

  • In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

    In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:48:46 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:48:46 GMT

    Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

    More >>

    Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly