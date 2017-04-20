Driver hospitalized after crash involving school bus, no kids hu - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Driver hospitalized after crash involving school bus, no kids hurt

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Webster County Sheriff’s Department) (Source: Webster County Sheriff’s Department)
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

A school bus nearly filled with children was hit by a car in Webster County. 

It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Kentucky 132 and Kentucky Avenue in Clay.

Deputies told us the driver of the car was making a left turn onto Kentucky Avenue and hit the bus head-on.  

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

We're told 17 students were on the bus, and none of them were hurt.

