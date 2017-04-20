Driver hospitalized after crash involving school bus, no kids hurt

A school bus nearly filled with children was hit by a car in Webster County.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Kentucky 132 and Kentucky Avenue in Clay.

Deputies told us the driver of the car was making a left turn onto Kentucky Avenue and hit the bus head-on.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We're told 17 students were on the bus, and none of them were hurt.

