Five Questions on Microneedling

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derby Time, it means landscaping is freshened up, and houses get cleaned. Maybe you’re considering something to spruce up your look before the big race?

The procedure known as microneedling is a fairly new treatment used to rejuvenate the skin. It’s uses a small, rolling device with tiny needles to create microscopic holes in the skin. This triggers the body to create new collagen and elastin which can help reduce fine lines, pore sizes, and improve the texture and tone of the skin.

Cassis Dermatology and Aesthetic Center in Prospect offers the procedure.

Dr. Tami Cassis says microneedling can help with anti-aging as well as acne scars, making you shine as bright as the sun on your Old Kentucky Home.

Here are my five questions with Dr. Cassis on microneedling:

1) Does it hurt?

Yes! We highly recommend you sit with a strong numbing cream 15-20 minutes before the procedure.

2) How long does it take to recover and can you use make-up immediately after?

Full recovery is about a week. I was able to go to work the next day, but you are only allowed to put certain post-procedure skin care on for 3-4 days

afterward. No makeup for the first 3-4 days. I cheated and wore make-up the second day. It looked terrible, so follow the rules!

3) What are the expected results and how long do they last?

The results are ongoing. One should see a diminish in fine lines, acne scars, wrinkles, pore size, better glow to the skin.

4) What is the cost of this?

We charge $300 a treatment plus the cost of the post-op care. Depending on what you are working on, most will need a series of treatments. You can

do them a month apart or spread them out over time. You must stay out of the sun, so for most it will be easier to do in the fall, winter and spring.

5) What are the precautions that need to be made after the procedure?

No sun exposure, you must be careful at home not to get an infection. If you have a history of cold sores you should pre-treat with medication. If you are immunocompromised, it would not be the best option to consider.



